NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 25TH

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. 

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 25th

  • Markets await release of this morning's Consumer Confidence Index
  • Friday's PCE Index to provide insights on future Fed policy
  • New home sales data and jobless claims to release later this week

