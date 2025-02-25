NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 25th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 25TH

Markets await release of this morning's Consumer Confidence Index

Friday's PCE Index to provide insights on future Fed policy

New home sales data and jobless claims to release later this week

