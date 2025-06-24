NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street watches the Middle East

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Equities are rising Tuesday morning as traders closely monitor the latest developments in the Middle East . On Monday, the major averages rose by close to 1% amid the region's ongoing conflict.

. On Monday, the major averages rose by close to 1% amid the region's ongoing conflict. At approximately 6 PM ET yesterday evening, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Iran . However, Israel and Iran launched more missiles after the start of the ceasefire.

Investors will get a read on consumer confidence this morning. The index showed a mild rebound in May following the pause on some tariffs between the U.S. and China .

