NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Responds to Tariffs

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 3rd
- On Wednesday, which the President dubbed Liberation Day, Trump unveiled levies on all countries.
- Markets are pricing in the impact of the tariffs expected to take effect on April 5 with the S&P 500 testing correction territory, down 10% from its high.
