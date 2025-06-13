NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street responds to geopolitical events

New York Stock Exchange

13 Jun, 2025, 13:04 GMT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 13th

  • The major indexes are looking at losses Friday morning after tensions rose in the Middle East overnight.
  • European stocks fell and oil surged more than 9% at one point.
  • President Trump posted to Truth Social, urging Iran to make a nuclear deal. The President had been pursuing a U.S. – Iran nuclear deal with negotiations.

Opening Bell
Catholic Charities NY and the Cardinal's Committee for Charity celebrates its mission of providing help and creating hope for New Yorkers in need.

Closing Bell
VOYA (NYSE: VOYA) celebrates the 20th anniversary of their Target Date Funds.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710560/NYSE_June_13_Market_Update.mp4 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5369330/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

