NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street braces for Nvidia’s earnings

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 27th

  • Equities are up this morning as investors wait for chip giant Nvidia's Q2 earnings report. The company is set to release the earnings after market close this afternoon.
  • As the most heavily weighted company in the S&P 500 at more than 8%, Nvidia's results will likely be felt by investors throughout the rest of the week and provide insight into the level of demand for AI.
  • The major averages are coming off a day of fractional gains with investors shaking off President Trump's move to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook ahead of the Fed's next policy meeting in Mid-September.

Opening Bell
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and the Big Ten Conference are teaming up to address the worst blood shortage in a generation

Closing Bell
Van Eck celebrates the 70th anniversary of Van Eck and its first ETF listing

