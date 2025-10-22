NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 22nd

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Uniphore raises $260 million to boost AI leadership

Stocks are down Wednesday morning after the DOW closed at a record yesterday thanks to strong earnings from NYSE-listed firms Coca-Cola and 3M. The stocks jumped more than 4% and 7%, respectively.

Uniphore has closed its $260 million Series F round, backed by tech giants including Nvidia, AMD, Databricks, and NYSE-listed Snowflake. The company said the funds will be used to accelerate innovation on its AI and data platform

NYSE's International Day kicks off Thursday. The annual event brings together global business leaders for a day of panel discussions, networking sessions, and a cocktail reception.

Opening Bell

Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) celebrates its 15th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell

University of Wisconsin – Madison Business School celebrates its 125th anniversary

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802701/NYSE_Market_Update_October_22.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg