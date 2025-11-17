NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 17th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Traders See 55% Chance Fed Holds Rates Steady

Markets ended last week mixed, with the S&P 500 posting modest gains despite Thursday's pullback. Investors spent the week recalibrating expectations around future Fed rate cuts.

Fed minutes from the October meeting drop Wednesday, potentially offering clues about a December rate move. Traders now see a 45% chance of a 25bps cut, down sharply from over 95% a month ago.

NVIDIA reports Wednesday, while NYSE-listed companies including Home Depot and Lowe's offer insight into consumer strength. Plus, the delayed September jobs report arrives Thursday following the government's reopening.

Opening Bell

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) celebrates its 90th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell

Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824744/NYSE_Market_Update_Nov_17.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5626087/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg