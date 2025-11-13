NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 13th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + TKO and Polymarket Announce Partnership

Stocks are little changed Thursday morning after two major developments: A new partnership between NYSE-listed TKO Group Holdings and Polymarket, and the end of the longest U.S. Government shutdown.

TKO Group Holdings and Polymarket will ring the opening bell with several guests including TKO Chair and CEO Ari Emanuel, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, UFC CEO Dana White, and others.

President Trump put an end to the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history last night by signing a funding bill into law. The measure was passed by the house on Wednesday evening.

Opening Bell

TKO Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and Polymarket celebrate a new partnership

Closing Bell

Bausch & Lomb (NYSE: BLCO) marks their investor day

