NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Taiwan Semiconductor exceeds earnings expectations

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose pre-market after the company released better than expected earnings results

Fed Chair Powell spoke yesterday at the Economic Club of Chicago , warning that tariffs levied by President Trump could drive up inflation in the near-term

Markets are closed tomorrow for Good Friday

