NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Taiwan Semiconductor exceeds earnings expectations

17 Apr, 2025

  • Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose pre-market after the company released better than expected earnings results
  • Fed Chair Powell spoke yesterday at the Economic Club of Chicago, warning that tariffs levied by President Trump could drive up inflation in the near-term
  • Chair Powell added that tariffs could create a challenging scenario for the Fed's dual mandate that calls for full employment and stable prices
  • Markets are closed tomorrow for Good Friday

