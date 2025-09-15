NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P comes off best week since August

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 15th

  • Equities are higher Monday morning after a winning week on Wall Street. The S&P 500 recorded its best week since Early August with a gain of 1.6%. The DOW also snapped a losing streak.
  • Investors will be monitoring the latest with Nvidia after China says the firm violated an anti-monopoly law. This week's activity will be dominated by the Federal Reserve with the central bank to deliver its next policy decision.
  • The Fed's decision on interest rates will draw headlines, but investors will be keeping a close eye on other data points as well. The Empire State Manufacturing Index was released ahead of todays open.

Opening Bell
Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Closing Bell
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) celebrates the company's 155th anniversary of listing

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772918/NYSE_Market_Update_Sept_15.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

