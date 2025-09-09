NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 inches toward 6,500

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 9th

  • Stocks are slightly higher Tuesday morning following a winning session for the major averages and as Wall Street prepares for key inflation reports to be released this week.
  • On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the August Producer Price Index and on Thursday, the BLS will release the August Consumer Price Index ahead of market open.
  • Earlier today, Uphold became the leading infrastructure provider for easy bitcoin. Nancy Beaton, Uphold's U.S. President and Global Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer spoke to Kristen Scholer about the move.

Opening Bell
Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE: CCO) celebrates their 2025 investor day

