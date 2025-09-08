NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 enters week 0.8% from record

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

08 Sep, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 8th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 enters week 0.8% from record

  • Stocks are higher Monday morning with the S&P 500 sitting less than 1% from its recent record.
  • Inflation will be in focus over the next several days as the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release two reports. Wholesale price data on Wednesday and Consumer price data on Thursday.
  • In an interview Sunday morning, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that his agency would be forced to refund about half the tariffs if the Supreme Court upholds a ruling that President Trump's reciprocal tariffs were illegal.  

Opening Bell
Genpact (NYSE: G) celebrates its rebrand and new tagline, "on it."

Closing Bell
Maximus (NYSE: MMS) celebrates its 50th anniversary of founding

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767201/NYSE_Market_Update_Sept_8_2025.mp4 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5497144/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + e.l.f. Beauty celebrates $1 billion acquisition of Hailey Bieber's rhode brand

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + e.l.f. Beauty celebrates $1 billion acquisition of Hailey Bieber's rhode brand

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Biotech Enveda raises $150 million to reach unicorn status

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Biotech Enveda raises $150 million to reach unicorn status

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics