NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + S&P 500 closes above 6,700 for first time

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
02 Oct, 2025, 12:55 GMT
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on October 2nd
- Stocks are mixed Thursday morning after the S&P 500 made history on Wednesday, closing above 6,700 for the first time ever. This milestone comes amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which began early Wednesday.
- The September Jobs Report, which was set to come out Friday, will likely be delayed amid the shutdown. Investors did get a glimpse of the job market on Wednesday as ADP reported private payrolls contracted by 32,000 during the month.
- Rice Acquisition Corp III will celebrate its listing on the NYSE today by ringing the opening bell. The SPAC raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10 a share.
Opening Bell
Rice Acquisition Corporation III (NYSE: KRSP) celebrates its listing
Closing Bell
Phoenix Energy One (NYSE American: PHXE) celebrates its IPO
