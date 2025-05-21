NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Retailers report earnings

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

21 May, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 21st

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Retailers report earnings

  • Stocks are moving lower early Wednesday after the S&P 500 snapped a six-day winning streak. It's a small pull back after what has been a fast recovery from April's lows.
  • Traders are monitoring Washington D.C. for updated on the budget bill and federal deficit. The bill would push through President Donald Trump's agenda of tax cuts and border security.
  • Reporting earnings this morning are retailers including Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), Target (NYSE: TGT), Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS), and TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) will report results after the market close.

Opening Bell
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes the United States SailGP Team

Closing Bell
APi Group (NYSE: APG) celebrates five years listed on the NYSE and their 2025 Investor Day

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693141/NYSE_Market_Update_May_21.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Home Depot reaffirms full-year outlook

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Home Depot reaffirms full-year outlook

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics