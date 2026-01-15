NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 15th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE to List U.S. Options for Benchmark MSCI Indexes in 2026 Speed Speed

Tech leads Thursday's market gains, boosted by NYSE-listed Taiwan Semiconductor's strong results, increased capital spending plans, and a more optimistic sales outlook tied to AI demand.

NYSE and MSCI announced a new agreement to list U.S. options on MSCI benchmark indexes on NYSE Arca and NYSE American; MSCI's George Harrington discussed the timing on NYSE Live.

Coming up on today's NYSE Live, ICE President of Fixed Income & Data Services Chris Edmonds shares his 2026 outlook, highlighting expected "resiliency" in the space.

Opening Bell

Truth Social Funds celebrates their launch at the NYSE

Closing Bell

Carlisle Companies Incorporated celebrates 66 years of trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Click here for the entire conversation with George Harrington, Global Head of Fixed Income and Derivatives, MSCI

