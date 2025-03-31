NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + NYSE Texas opens for business with DJT as its first listing

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
- It's the final trading day of the first quarter with President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs due Wednesday, April 2.
- NYSE Texas opens for business as the first securities exchange to be incorporated in the Lone Star State. "This new offering will allow companies to capitalize on the pro-business dynamics in Texas," NYSE President Lynn Martin said.
- Trump Media and Technology Group is set to become the first company to trade on NYSE Texas in a dual listing for the firm with ticker symbol DJT.
