NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + NYSE Texas opens for business with DJT as its first listing

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

31 Mar, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 31st

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Pre-market update + NYSE Texas opens for business with DJT as its first listing

  • It's the final trading day of the first quarter with President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs due Wednesday, April 2. 
  • NYSE Texas opens for business as the first securities exchange to be incorporated in the Lone Star State. "This new offering will allow companies to capitalize on the pro-business dynamics in Texas," NYSE President Lynn Martin said.
  • Trump Media and Technology Group is set to become the first company to trade on NYSE Texas in a dual listing for the firm with ticker symbol DJT.

Click here to learn more about NYSE Texas

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654069/NYSE_March_31_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + The Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute rings the Opening Bell

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + The Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute rings the Opening Bell

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + ICE to explore digital asset use with Circle

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + ICE to explore digital asset use with Circle

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics