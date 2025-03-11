NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + NYSE President to speak on stage at HumanX

New York Stock Exchange

11 Mar, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. This week, NYSE President Lynn Martin is in Las Vegas for ICE Experience 2025. Later today, she'll speak on the main stage at HumanX and explore the role of AI in the workplace alongside LinkedIn Chief Product Officer Tomer Cohen and Lattice CEO Sarah Franklin.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 11th

  • NYSE President Lynn Martin is attending ICE Experience 2025 & set to speak on AI in the workplace at HumanX
  • The S&P 500 approached a technical correction Monday, as recent pullback continued
  • President Trump to meet with business leaders as they grapple with uncertainty

