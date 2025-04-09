NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE-listed Delta Air Lines reports earnings

New York Stock Exchange

09 Apr, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 9th

Pre-Market update + NYSE-listed Delta Air Lines reports earnings

  • Overnight, markets in Asia were mixed and European indexes trended downward following the S&P closing below 5000 for the first time in a year.  
  • This morning, in response to U.S. raising tariffs to 104% on Chinese imports, China announced an increase of its tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%.
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reported earnings today and noted it is too early to update its full-year guidance to the ongoing trade policy negotiations, but the airline still expects to be profitable for 2025.

Opening Bell
MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) to celebrate the launch of MISTRAS Data Solutions

Closing Bell
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) in celebration of their 2025 Investor Day. 

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street sees highest volume in at least 18 years

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-market update + Global markets respond to tariffs

