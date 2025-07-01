NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE led globally in total capital raised during first half of 2025

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
01 Jul, 2025, 12:55 GMT
NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 1st
- Stocks are fractionally lower Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 ended the first half of 2025 with a record close. The major averages are coming off a winning session, sparked by Canada walking back its digital sales tax ahead of market open.
- Investors will continue to pay close attention to trade developments out of Washington D.C., with the 90-day postponement of the White House's latest reciprocal tariffs set to expire next week.
- The New York Stock Exchange reported an industry-leading $60 billion in total capital raised during the first half of 2025, up nearly 50% compared to the same period last year.
- The New York Stock Exchange also led the industry with an additional $165 billion added to its community's total market cap. The NYSE listed the largest IPO by capital raised with Venture Global (NYSE: VG) and the IPO with the best price performance in Circle (NYSE: CRCL).
Opening Bell
Ralliant Corporation (NYSE: RAL) celebrates its debut as a public company
Closing Bell
TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) celebrates 10 years as a standalone public company
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722871/NYSE_Market_Update_July_1.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5396470/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
Share this article