NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + NYSE ACCEPTS MEDAL OF HONOR SOCIETY AWARD

NEW YORK, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. The NYSE became the first company to receive the Circle of Honor Award, celebrating its commitment to Medal of Honor recipients and their mission.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 6th

  • More than a dozen Medal of Honor recipients rang the Closing Bell on Wednesday
  • Shares of NYSE-listed automakers including Ford, GM, and Stellantis rose after the announcement of a one-month tariff reprieve
  • The S&P 500 closed yesterday down five percent from its record high

