NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market Update + Newsmax Shares Pop 735% in NYSE Debut

New York Stock Exchange

01 Apr, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 1st

  • The S&P turned losses earlier in yesterday's session into gains by the market close to round out the first quarter of 2025.  
  • The markets prepare for the first day of the second quarter on the eve of what President Trump has called Liberation Day with more levies set to take effect on April 2.
  • Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX), which debuted yesterday on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 735 percent on its IPO day.

