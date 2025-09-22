NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Mike Waltz, U.S. Ambassador to UN, rings Opening Bell

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 22nd

  • Equities are fractionally lower on Monday following a winning week for the market as both the S&P 500 and DOW closed at a record. Small caps also rose, with the Russell 2000 climbing 2.2%, marking its seventh straight week of gains.
  • According to the latest data, markets are now pricing in two more rate cuts by the end of the year. Later this week, investors will view the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE.
  • World leaders will descend up NYC and the NYSE amid the 80th U.N. General Assembly this week. Mike Waltz, newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, will ring today's Opening Bell.

Opening Bell
Ambassador Mike Waltz, Representative of the United States to the United Nations, rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of the Republic of Panama, rings the Closing Bell

