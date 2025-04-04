NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + March Employment Report

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

04 Apr, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 4th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Pre-Market Update + March Employment Report

  • Economists estimated March's jobs report out this morning included 228,000 hires last month with the unemployment rate at 4.2 percent.
  • Wall Street is closely watching economic data to see the impact on the market's response to President Donald Trump's levy announcement on Wednesday.
  • Stocks remain under pressure early Friday as China announced retaliatory tariffs of 34 percent on U.S. goods.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658113/NYSE_April_4_2025_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5252661/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Responds to Tariffs

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Responds to Tariffs

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update and Lynn Martin announced as a jury president for Money20/20's global fintech awards

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update and Lynn Martin announced as a jury president for Money20/20's global fintech awards

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics