NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 10th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Klarna’s value tops $15 billion in IPO + PsiQuantum raises $1 billion in Series E round

Stocks are mixed Wednesday after the major indexes closed at a record. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday above 6,500 while the DOW benefitted from an 8.6% jump by NYSE-listed UnitedHealth Group.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the U.S. added 911,000 less jobs than originally reported through March. The largest revision since records began in 2002.

Klarna, the Swedish Fintech company popular for its buy now, pay later model will ring the Opening Bell and begin trading on the NYSE later today. Klarna priced its IPO at $40 per share, above the expected range.

per share, above the expected range. Tech startup PsiQuantum announced that it raised $1 billion in a series E round of funding. It's looking to build the world's first commercially useful quantum computers designed to solve humanity's greatest challenges.

Opening Bell

Klarna (NYSE: KLAR) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell

Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) celebrates its 25th anniversary of founding

