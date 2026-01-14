NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Inaugural U.S.-Saudi Biotech Alliance Summit Begins in SF

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

14 Jan, 2026, 13:55 GMT

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 14th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Inaugural U.S.-Saudi Biotech Alliance Summit Begins in SF

  • U.S. equities traded fractionally lower pre-market as investors digest a packed agenda, including earnings from major banks, speeches from several Fed officials, key economic data, and a possible Supreme Court ruling on U.S. tariffs.
  • The inaugural U.S. – Saudi Biotech Alliance summit kicks off in San Francisco today, focusing on accelerating innovation, modernizing AI-enabled biomanufacturing, and strengthening preparedness for life-threatening diseases and infections.
  • Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Executive Chairman of ImmunityBio and NantWorks, will appear on NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET to discuss ImmunityBio's positive results from its Anktiva clinical program in non-small cell lung cancer.
  • At 9:30 a.m. ET, Black Spade Acquisition III will ring the NYSE opening bell to celebrate its recent IPO. Co-CEOs Dennis Tam, Kester Ng, and Richard Taylor will join for a live interview about their next move in the leisure and entertainment space.

Opening Bell
Black Spade Acquisition III celebrates its recent IPO

Closing Bell
Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) celebrates its new brand campaign

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861619/NYSE_Pre_Market_Update_Jan_14.mp4 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5717608/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Banking Giants Kick Off Earnings Season

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Banking Giants Kick Off Earnings Season

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Takes Its Bell on the Road to JPMorgan's Healthcare Event

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Takes Its Bell on the Road to JPMorgan's Healthcare Event

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Biotechnology

Biotechnology

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

News Releases in Similar Topics