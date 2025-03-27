NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + ICE to explore digital asset use with Circle

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

27 Mar, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 27th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Pre-market update + ICE to explore digital asset use with Circle

  • Stocks are little changed early Thursday after President Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on foreign-made cars late Wednesday.
  • Consumer confidence hit a 12-year low earlier this week, reflecting a more cautious outlook from the market.
  • NYSE's parent company Intercontinental Exchange announced today that it will explore using payments technology company Circle's digital assets to develop products for customers.

Read the full announcement: ICE and Circle Sign MOU to Explore Product Innovation

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651837/NYSE_March_27_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump's tariff deadline a week away

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump's tariff deadline a week away

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE Wired releases Crypto Trailblazers series

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE Wired releases Crypto Trailblazers series

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics