NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + ICE launches NYSE Elite Tech 100 Index

10 Jul, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 10th

  • Stocks are coming off a winning session, with the S&P 500 gaining more than 0.6%
  • Investors monitor latest trade talks, with President Trump announcing a 50% tariff on Brazil on Wednesday
  • NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange launches NYSE Elite Tech 100 Index, set to debut later this month

Opening Bell
Minnesota Business Partnership shines a national spotlight on Minnesota's world-class businesses and the exceptional employees driving their success and advancing Minnesota's headquarters economy

Closing Bell
Calamos Investments (NYSE Arca: CAIE) celebrates the recent launch of their CAIE ETF

