NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 10th

NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + ICE launches NYSE Elite Tech 100 Index

Stocks are coming off a winning session, with the S&P 500 gaining more than 0.6%

Investors monitor latest trade talks, with President Trump announcing a 50% tariff on Brazil on Wednesday

on Wednesday NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange launches NYSE Elite Tech 100 Index, set to debut later this month

Opening Bell

Minnesota Business Partnership shines a national spotlight on Minnesota's world-class businesses and the exceptional employees driving their success and advancing Minnesota's headquarters economy

Closing Bell

Calamos Investments (NYSE Arca: CAIE) celebrates the recent launch of their CAIE ETF

