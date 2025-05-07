NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve to release interest rate decision

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

07 May, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 7th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve to release interest rate decision

  • Equities are fractionally higher Wednesday as markets anticipate the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision at 2 PM ET today. It is expected that the central bank will keep borrowing costs unchanged.
  • At 2:30 PM ET, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will meet with reporters to take their questions on the path forward amid tariffs and the current economic landscape.
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are expected to meet with their Chinese counterparts this week in Switzerland.

Opening Bell
Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) celebrates the 20th anniversary of their founding.

Closing Bell
No Kid Hungry celebrates the launch of their summer campaign for kids, accompanied by many of their prominent CEO supporters.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681497/NYSE_Market_Update_May_7.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics