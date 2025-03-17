NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update + Federal Reserve to Meet

17 Mar, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.  

Kristen Scholar delivers the pre-market update on March 17th

  • Wall Street will hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday to find out the central bank's interest rate decision.
  • In focus today, February Retail Sales Data, which will give investors an indicator to overall economic health of the U.S. economy.
  • S&P 500 looks to rebound after ending last week down 8.7 percent from its record.

