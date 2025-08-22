NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Fed Chair Jerome Powell Set to Deliver Jackson Hole Speech

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 22nd

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the NYSE pre-market update on August 22nd

  • Markets are closely watching the Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, where Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 10 a.m. ET.
  • Nearly 70% of traders expect a Fed rate cut in September amid dual concerns about inflation and employment highlighted in the Fed's July meeting minutes.
  • The Fed's July meeting minutes emphasized policymakers' concerns about both inflation risks and employment, key elements of the Fed's dual mandate.

Opening Bell
A Moment of Magic Foundation celebrates impacting 20,000 medically vulnerable children this year and to champion joy, connection, and emotional support as essential to every child's healing journey.

Closing Bell
YPO, the global leadership community of chief executives in 150 countries, celebrates 75 years and the appointment of Debby Carreau as Global Chairman.

