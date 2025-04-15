NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Bank of America beats earnings estimates

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

15 Apr, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 15th

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Bank of America beats earnings estimates

  • Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported better than expected results this morning, raising share price pre-market.
  • General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford (NYSE: F) rose after President Trump's comments around helping auto companies
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Citigroup (NYSE: C), and PNC (NYSE: PNC) highlight upcoming earnings

Opening Bell
Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) celebrates its 100th anniversary

Closing Bell
Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) marks the two-year anniversary of Vincent Tizzio as President & CEO

Download the NYSE TV App and Subscribe Here 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665304/NYSE_Market_Update_April_15.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5269009/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update: NYSE President reassures U.S. market infrastructure is resilient

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update: NYSE President reassures U.S. market infrastructure is resilient

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + U.S. and E.U. to negotiate trade

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + U.S. and E.U. to negotiate trade

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Automotive

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics