NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Bank of America beats earnings estimates

15 Apr, 2025, 12:55 GMT
NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 15th
- Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported better than expected results this morning, raising share price pre-market.
- General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford (NYSE: F) rose after President Trump's comments around helping auto companies
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Citigroup (NYSE: C), and PNC (NYSE: PNC) highlight upcoming earnings
Opening Bell
Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) celebrates its 100th anniversary
Closing Bell
Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) marks the two-year anniversary of Vincent Tizzio as President & CEO
