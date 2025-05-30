NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + April inflation data released

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
30 May, 2025, 12:55 GMT
NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 30th
- Stocks are little changed Friday as traders continue to parse through headlines. The Court of International Trade halted the bulk of President Trump's tariffs Wednesday. It then granted a stay on Thursday, permitting them until next week
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that U.S.-China trade talks are "a bit stalled." Bessent led the U.S. and China to a temporary agreement in Switzerland in early May after a rapid escalation in tensions in April.
- Q1 GDP data yesterday showed the U.S. economy contracted two-tenths of a percent from January through March. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge today is expected to show pace of price gains increase 2.2% in April from a year ago.
Opening Bell
Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) celebrates the 30th anniversary of its listing on the NYSE
Closing Bell
Tech: NYC celebrates New York's thriving tech industry through the pre-launch of Obviously NYC
