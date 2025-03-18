NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market Update + American Express Marks Founding Anniversary as Proofpoint Teams Up with Microsoft for Cybersecurity

New York Stock Exchange

18 Mar, 2025, 12:55 GMT

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Darren Lee, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Threat Protection Group at Proofpoint, will join NYSE TV Live at 9:00am to discuss this morning's announcement that the cybersecurity and compliance company will utilize Microsoft Azure's AI capabilities and cloud infrastructure to host Proofpoint's human-centric cybersecurity.

Pre-Market Update + American Express Marks Founding Anniversary as Proofpoint Teams Up with Microsoft for Cybersecurity

Full Release: Proofpoint Establishes Global Strategic Alliance with Microsoft to Build on Azure and Strengthen Human-Centric Cybersecurity for Organization

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 18th

  • American Express celebrates its 175th Anniversary by opening the U.S. equity markets.
  • Proofpoint and Microsoft team up to help companies prevent the underlying causes of data breaches.
  • S&P 500 looks to build on back-to-back gains as investors turn their attention to housing data coming out this morning.

