NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE + AI CHIPS IMPACT EARNINGS

27 Feb, 2025, 13:55 GMT
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 27th
- Markets up fractionally higher as investors digest Nvidia results
- Nvidia results show demand for AI chips remains
- Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), TJX (NYSE: TJX), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) post strong earnings
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629536/NYSE_Feb_27_2025_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5189392/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
