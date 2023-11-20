NX USA Participates in Breakbulk Americas 2023

News provided by

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

20 Nov, 2023, 06:00 GMT

TOKYO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express U.S.A., Inc. (hereinafter "NX USA"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., took part in Breakbulk Americas 2023 in Houston, Texas, from Tuesday, September 26, to Thursday, September 28.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202311132712-O2-fiWB1m1g

Photo: NX USA's booth https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202311132712/_prw_PI1fl_rJ0WXysG.jpg

Breakbulk Americas is one of the industry's largest trade shows pertaining to the transport of break bulk cargo (cargo such as long or extra-heavy items that cannot be loaded into containers), and this year's event attracted approximately 280 companies involved in logistics and 5,665 visitors.

NX USA took part in this trade show for the first time with the aim of increasing the NX Group's local visibility in the break-bulk cargo industry. Its booth introduced the NX Group's services and other offerings that take advantage of its global network, and personnel manning its booth actively exchanged views with visitors on new transport ideas and solutions.

The NX Group will continue supporting its customers' business expansion through its global network and accumulated advanced logistics know-how.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Also from this source

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Completes Acquisition of Shares in Tramo SA, Making It Fully Owned Subsidiary

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (the "Company") hereby announces that as shown on August 21, 2023, in the "Acquisition of Shares of Tramo SA"...

NX Ireland Acquires GDP Certification for Company-owned Warehouse

Nippon Express (Ireland) Ltd. (hereafter "NX Ireland"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has received Good Distribution Practice...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics