NWTN Celebrates Landmark Collaboration with Autostrad Car Rental Company for Eco-Friendly Transportation

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NWTN Inc. (Nasdaq: NWTN), an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world ("NWTN" or the "Company"), is excited to announce a ground-breaking agreement with Autostrad Car Rental Company for the purchase of two hundred Rabdan One vehicles for their fleet which will initially support the prestigious COP 28 event.

This partnership marks a historic moment in the evolution of sustainable transportation in the UAE, as the Rabdan One is introduced into Autostrad's prestigious fleet.

A New Era in Luxury and Eco-Friendly Transportation

NWTN's collaboration with Autostrad involves the sale of two hundred Rabdan One vehicles, signifying a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future in the automotive industry.

Paul Lin, President of NWTN Motors, said, "Celebrating this momentous partnership with Autostrad Car Rental Company, we at NWTN are thrilled to be spearheading the eco-friendly transportation revolution in the UAE. The integration of our Rabdan One vehicles into Autostrad's fleet is not just a testament to our commitment to sustainable mobility, but also a beacon of innovation in luxury and environmental stewardship. This collaboration is more than a business venture; it's a bold step towards realizing our vision of a cleaner, greener future. We are proud to see the Rabdan One, a symbol of technological excellence and sustainable luxury, leading the charge in this new era of automotive evolution."

Ahmed Abood Al Yafei, Group CEO of Autostrad, highlighted the group's commitment to sustainability, "The acquisition of the Rabdan electric fleet aligns with our strategic vision for sustainable mobility. Additionally, we are pleased to designate Pioneer Auto Services, part of our group, as the authorised after-sales service agency for Rabdan vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Sharjah, assuring a comprehensive and eco-friendly service experience."

Karunesh Arya, General Manager of Autostrad, added, "Incorporating Rabdan's state-of-the-art electric vehicles into our fleet is not just an enhancement of our service offerings but also a significant contribution to the global environmental initiatives. We proudly announce that this fleet will be initially leased for the prestigious COP 28 event, underscoring our commitment to supporting major international events with sustainable transportation solutions."

The Rabdan One, a high-performance intelligent SUV, is the epitome of luxury, comfort, and ecological responsibility. Its innovative design features, including a wing-shaped light set, yacht-style body, and ultra-low wind resistance aerodynamics, set a new benchmark in the industry.

Performance Meets Sustainability

The Rabdan One is not just a visual masterpiece but also a marvel of engineering. It boasts an acceleration of 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds, a maximum speed of 200 km/h, and exceptional power and torque. Its environmentally friendly cabin, equipped with OKEO-TEX baby skin-friendly fabric and an intelligent air management system, ensures a premium and sustainable experience for passengers.

Commitment to Excellence and Safety

At NWTN, safety is paramount. The Rabdan One comes with an array of advanced safety features, including traffic jam and lane keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking, and a C-NCAP 5-star safety rating. Our dedication to safety and excellence is further demonstrated by our recent success in obtaining the "Made in the Emirates" certification, showcasing our commitment to high-quality manufacturing standards, and supporting the national economy.

A Sustainable Vision for the Future

This collaboration with Autostrad aligns with our vision for a sustainable future. The Rabdan One fleet will initially be leased for the prestigious COP 28 event, showcasing our commitment to global environmental initiatives and sustainable transportation solutions. We are proud to be at the forefront of this ecological revolution, contributing to a greener future for our planet.

About NWTN

NWTN is a pioneering green energy company dedicated to providing passenger-focused, premium electric vehicle products and green energy solutions to customers worldwide.

Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), NWTN has a full vehicle assembly facility in Abu Dhabi.

NWTN is committed to the future of mobility solutions that integrate pioneering design, personalized lifestyles, Internet of Everything (IoT), autonomous driving technology and the eco-system of green energy.

In addition to the offering of new energy vehicles, NWTN is exploring opportunities in the entire clean energy value chain, including photovoltaics, green hydrogen power and energy storage in the UAE, the Middle East, North Africa, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

For further information, please visit: www.nwtn.ae

