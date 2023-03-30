NVO Consolidation and NWS Shipping Enters Strategic Partnership with project44 to Improve Visibility on Global Ocean Shipments

VBE / MSA Group subsidiaries team up with project44 to increase data quality, improve customer service, optimize planning and reduce detention and demurrage costs

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced that project44 and VBE / MSA Group subsidiaries NVO Consolidation and NWS Shipping have entered into a strategic agreement to integrate project44's Ocean Terminal Visibility product into its platforms. The integration will enable the two freight shipping companies to improve data quality, port intelligence and estimated time of arrivals (ETAs) to increase customer satisfaction, optimize planning and reduce costs.

"Global supply chains are inherently complex, but project44 provides the real-time data and insight needed to move freight more efficiently around the world," said Marvin Ploeg, COO VBE / MSA Group. "By integrating project44 data into our platforms, we can provide predictive ETAs with pinpoint accuracy and use insights into ocean and port cargo status to plan more efficiently as well as reduce detention and demurrage costs."

The Ocean Terminal Visibility product used by NVO Consolidation and NWS Shipping is part of Movement by project44™ , the award-winning platform that delivers connectivity and transparency to all supply chain partners, which enables supply chain agility, resilience and sustainability.

The NVO Consolidation and NWS Shipping partnership with project44 will provide access to accurate, real-time data to give the companies greater visibility into their global shipments and more precise predictive ETAs. The integration of project44's data into the companies' customer portal via application programming interfaces (API) will allow users to track shipments with greater accuracy, improving overall customer service.

The partnership allows NVO Consolidation and NWS Shipping now having real-time insights from project44 on available carriers, containers, transit times and terms on a single site to more efficiently plan container transports, mitigate risks and increase resilience in shipping.

"After intensive testing, NVO Consolidation and NWS Shipping chose to partner with project44 because we provide the high-quality data and accurate predictive ETAs they need to offer better customer service and gain true visibility into ocean shipping operations," said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO, project44. "These capabilities help partners execute their global business strategy more effectively to drive growth and meet other strategic objectives with greater agility."

