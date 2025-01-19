NVISAGE to Unveil Next-Level Golf Launch Monitors at PGA Show 2025

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Jan. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVISAGE Technologies, a technology-driven pioneer in user-friendly indoor and outdoor golf solutions, is set to introduce its latest innovations at PGA Show 2025. The event is scheduled for January 21–24, 2025, in Orlando, Florida (booth #1515).

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Illinois, NVISAGE Technologies is a proud U.S. company dedicated to elevating the golfing experience and empowering golfers of all levels. NVISAGE Technologies' golf launch monitors are powered by innovative technology that delivers precise swing analytics. Their commitment to quality ensures that golfers can enjoy user-friendly tools without compromising performance.

At the PGA Show, NVISAGE Technologies will showcase a broad selection of golf launch monitors for both indoor and outdoor environments, all meticulously crafted in-house from start to finish. These launch monitors provide real-time, high-accuracy data through an integrated processing system, eliminating the need for external computers. Complementing the launch monitors, NVISAGE Technologies will also demonstrate their advanced golf software, MURLIE, ready for hands-on experience at the booth.

Exhibit Highlights:

N1 Launch Monitor: An affordable overhead launch monitor featuring a 16" x 20" hitting zone and dual-camera system. Its lightweight design ensures quick and hassle-free installation, making it an ideal choice for golfers of all levels, especially beginners seeking an accessible and straightforward setup.

N2 Launch Monitor: A premium overhead launch monitor tailored for professionals seeking high performance. It boasts a 32" x 24" hitting zone, accommodates any ball type, and is equipped with three cameras for precise data capture. The N2 provides detailed ball, club, and flight metrics, offering advanced players a complete analysis to refine their game.

NEO-E Launch Monitor: Designed for golfers on the move, this portable device is suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings. With an IP65 rating, NEO-E is resistant to water and dust, ensuring durability and freeing golfers from concerns about unexpected rain or challenging outdoor conditions. NEO-E offers over five hours of battery life, ensuring uninterrupted performance throughout the game.

NEO-T Launch Monitor: The first of its kind, this camera-based floor-mounted launch monitor is ideal for driving ranges and coaching sessions. Optimized for both indoor and outdoor use, NEO-T features a spacious 16" x 16" hitting zone and a 10.1" touchscreen LCD for easy interaction.

MURLIE Software: Integrated seamlessly with all NVISAGE launch monitors, MURLIE offers four versatile modes—Shot Analysis, Driving Range, Putting, and Record Mode. It supports up to four user profiles and is compatible with third-party software like E6 Connect and GSPro.

The premier global event for the golf industry, the PGA Show brings together professionals, industry leaders, and enthusiasts to celebrate the latest innovations and trends in golf.

About NVISAGE Technologies

At NVISAGE Technologies, we value simplicity and precision. Our technology-driven entertainment solutions prioritize an intuitive experience and pave the way for a new era of accessible and high-quality indoor and outdoor golf, ensuring that enthusiasts can enjoy the sport they love with unparalleled convenience and innovation. For more information, please visit nvisagetech.com.

