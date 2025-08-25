Nuzo Deploys on Lisk Network to Power Africa's First Mobile-Money Style Stablecoin Network

Built with a familiar, mobile money-like user experience and now powered by Lisk's fast, low-cost Layer 2 blockchain, Nuzo is transforming digital payments across Africa. The platform supports local payments in Kenyan Shillings, Tanzanian Shillings, Ugandan Shillings, and Nigerian Naira, turning traditional transactions into crypto-powered, reward-generating experiences.

"Stablecoins are one of crypto's best product-market fits," said Dominic Schwenter, COO of Lisk. "The team at Nuzo has developed a product that helps drive the mass adoption of stablecoins throughout Africa, and we look forward to powering Nuzo's transactions on the Lisk network."

Nuzo Wallet enables users to fund their wallets using local payment methods, including mobile money, bank transfers, and cash agents. These funds are instantly converted into fully collateralized stablecoins, such as NKSH, which is pegged to the Kenyan Shilling. They can be used to make instant merchant payments via a simple six-digit Nuzo Till Number.

For every transaction, users earn Nuzo Reward Points, which can be redeemed for local stablecoins or fiat, turning spending into savings.

"Leveraging the Lisk network paves our path to creating a payments system that is simple and accessible," said Charles Nichols, Founder & CEO of Nuzo. "This integration allows for safe, low-cost, and seamless transactions while maintaining the familiarity of existing mobile money solutions."

Nuzo's hybrid design, pairing stablecoin technology with a physical agent network, solves the unique challenges of currency volatility, limited financial infrastructure, and costly cross-border payments in emerging markets. Already used by more than 200,000 businesses and consumers, the Nuzo Wallet mirrors the ease of mobile money services like M-PESA, helping drive crypto adoption through simplicity and trust.

With this launch, Nuzo becomes one of the latest applications to deploy on the Lisk blockchain, showcasing the platform's vision of advancing Web3 access and usability in regions that need it most.

About Lisk

Lisk is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain purpose-built to support mission-driven founders in high-growth markets. With scalable, cost-efficient infrastructure and a deep commitment to real-world use cases, Lisk enables local builders to launch practical web3 solutions that address meaningful challenges in their communities.

Since 2016, Lisk has prioritized accessibility in blockchain by going beyond grants—offering hands-on, end-to-end support through startup programs, developer tooling, strategic investments, and local partnerships. With dedicated teams and an on-the-ground presence across high-growth markets, Lisk builds authentic, long-term relationships with founders to help them grow from idea to scale.

About Nuzo

Nuzo is Africa's leading local currency stablecoin platform, leveraging a fully collateralized stablecoin model designed to address the volatility and accessibility challenges prevalent in emerging markets. Backed by USDT and supported by a physical agent network, Nuzo makes local currency payments seamless, stable, and digital. The Nuzo Wallet empowers users to pay, save, and earn with crypto while enjoying the familiarity of traditional mobile money apps. Through the Nuzo Reward Token (NRT), users are incentivized to engage with the ecosystem and unlock additional benefits like staking and token conversion.

