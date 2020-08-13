NuvoAir Respiratory Platform Receives Class Im Medical Device Status

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuvoAir, a leading digital therapeutics company in respiratory health, is excited to announce that its respiratory platform has been certified as a Class Im Medical Device. The NuvoAir Home platform (previously known as Aria) includes Air Next, a certified Bluetooth spirometer, a connected patient app and a healthcare portal.

"This clearance is an important stepping stone in our journey to become the respiratory platform of choice for patients and physicians," says Lorenzo Consoli, CEO of NuvoAir. "By having the full platform cleared, NuvoAir can now expand its offering considerably to include other clinically relevant digital biomarkers, increasing our ability to understand when patients' respiratory health is deteriorating."

The platform brings objectivity into the healthcare provider's decision-making process. Patients can self-monitor their respiratory health and share clinically relevant data with their care teams, who can view these data remotely via a healthcare portal. NuvoAir analytics help to assess changes in the respiratory status of each patient, enabling clinical teams to optimize the follow-up and care of their patients. NuvoAir Home has been shown to support effective virtual healthcare consultations. The results of a recent survey conducted by the Cystic Fibrosis Center at Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Trust showed that using NuvoAir Home combined with virtual consultations reduced the number of hospital visits over a six month period. This could potentially lead to significant cost savings for both the patients and hospital and reduce the infection risk for this vulnerable population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About NuvoAir

NuvoAir is an established, fast-growing Swedish company with offices in Stockholm, Sweden, and Boston, USA. In addition to NuvoAir Home, NuvoAir has a clinical trial platform to support clinical studies and a platform for diagnostic support. NuvoAir is currently working with over 30 hospitals and thousands of patients worldwide with cystic fibrosis (CF), severe asthma, interstitial pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and muscular dystrophy. NuvoAir's aim is to enable timely and informed clinical decision-making amongst respiratory health professionals and support improved clinical outcomes for patients with respiratory conditions.

Contact

Meera Montan

Community Engagement Director

meera.montan@nuvoair.com

+46 76 628 67 60

