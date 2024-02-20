NUVIEW Acquires Astræa to Leverage AI for Earth Observation

NUVIEW expands market reach in defense, agriculture, and energy sectors. Distributors and partner networks can immediately leverage the NUVIEW platform.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NUVIEW, a leading Earth observation and geospatial technology company building the world's first commercial LiDAR satellite constellation, has acquired Astræa, Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Astræa's AI-driven distribution and analysis tools will enable NUVIEW to immediately execute on its strategy to develop a high-throughput Earth observation data superhighway that empowers global distribution partners and their customers.

This acquisition of Astræa will allow NUVIEW to diversify and strengthen its position across multiple markets, leveraging its expanding client base and expertise. Covering Earth's entire land surface annually when fully deployed, NUVIEW's LiDAR technology will provide centimeter-scale accuracy in geospatial intelligence and mapping that is pivotal for defense, climate initiatives, telecommunications, agriculture, energy and national mapping initiatives. Leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing technologies, NUVIEW will now provide the tools and infrastructure which will enable its partners and their customers to analyze satellite, aerial, and drone imagery across all vertical markets and industries.

"At NUVIEW, we believe that working with our partner network to put analytics ready data directly in the hands of the user, is the best way forward when it comes to solving critical global issues like climate resiliency and disaster mitigation. Our acquisition of Astræa provides us with the tools to immediately realize our vision. Together, we are creating a digital expressway for Earth observation data and insights," said Clint Graumann, CEO and Co-Founder of NUVIEW.

"NUVIEW shares Astræa's passion for finding solutions to some of the world's toughest problems through Earth observation and data analytics. With only an estimated 5% of the world mapped with the accuracy that only LiDAR technology can bring, NUVIEW's groundbreaking space-based LiDAR coupled with Astræa's platform infrastructure is poised to offer unprecedented AI solutions and indispensable data vital for advancing global climate initiatives and sustainable development," said Daniel Bailey, CEO and Co-Founder of Astræa. "It's an exciting opportunity to focus on our aligned mission and take meaningful steps towards shaping a better future."

NUVIEW's Earth observation technologies will collect foundational data and autonomously task for monitoring change at unprecedented accuracy and volume, while Astræa's AI analytics and distribution platform can interpret these changes, making data agile and insights scalable at the level of Fortune 500 companies and governments, while making it actionable even down to the level of the individual. This acquisition positions NUVIEW in a leading role to provide solutions and critical data at a global scale.

ABOUT NUVIEW

Based in Orlando, Florida, NUVIEW is building the world's first commercial LiDAR satellite constellation to provide a continuously updated global 3D point cloud from space to solve the most challenging scientific, environmental, and commercial problems. As the first mover in space-based LiDAR, NUVIEW is pioneering satellite, sensor, and software technology to produce high-quality, accurate data with endless application potential for industries including environmental science, infrastructure, agriculture, forestry, and defense. With a team that has practical and proven experience in building commercial success at a global scale with industry and government, as well as distribution partners, NUVIEW brings a unique combination of technical expertise, demonstrated market success, and operational expertise to the industry. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter , and learn more at nuview.space .

ABOUT Astræa

Astræa was founded in 2016 as a for-profit Benefit Corporation located in Charlottesville, Virginia. Astræa's cloud-native platform provides the tools and infrastructure required to build production-level analytics on satellite, aerial, and drone imagery. By eliminating the common barriers to processing this valuable resource, Astræa enables individuals & organizations to access, analyze, and unlock actionable insights from petabytes of Earth-observing data at a fraction of the cost and complexity previously required.