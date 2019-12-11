Nuvei raises US$270 million at US$2 billion valuation

Capital positions company to accelerate continued global growth

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Nuvei, a leading global payment technology provider announced today it has completed a US$270 million (CA$358 million) common equity financing, valuing the company at US$2 billion (CA$2.65 billion). The investment comes primarily from Nuvei's existing shareholders: leading Canadian private equity firm Novacap, supported by some of its key limited partners, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), one of the largest Canadian institutional investors. This financing allows Nuvei to further bolster both its organic and acquisition growth plans.

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and having offices across the globe, Nuvei delivers omnichannel, end-to-end payment acceptance solutions, streamlined payouts, foreign exchange services, local acquiring, risk management, and value-added business services in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Nuvei empowers businesses and organizations to grow locally and globally, delivering these capabilities through a single, unified platform.

Through one integration, Nuvei's proprietary native platform makes it easy to connect with the global economy and begin transacting with clients in over 150 currencies worldwide. With support for over 180 alternative payment methods, this makes Nuvei one of the few established payment processors with truly global acquiring capabilities.

"I'd like to thank our partners for helping us continue to expand the breadth and reach of our fintech solutions around the world," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei's chairman and CEO. "It further reinforces our strategy of growing organically and through complementary M&A activities, including technology partnerships, that will make a significant impact to the markets and businesses in which we operate."

"We are extremely thankful for our LPs' continued trust and support," said Pascal Tremblay, president and CEO of Novacap (TMT). "This encourages us to continue our efforts to become even more performant at creating meaningful partnerships with entrepreneurs and management to build world-class companies."

"We are proud to support and accompany Nuvei through this exciting part of its history," said David Lewin, partner at Novacap (TMT). "This new raise gives the company flexibility to continue executing on its successful growth strategy."

"Our partnership continues ahead to support the global expansion of a leading Quebec tech firm" said Charles Émond, Executive Vice-President, Québec, Private Equity and Strategic Planning, at CDPQ. "Since this initial investment, CDPQ and its partners are proud to have sustained Nuvei's growth, especially through the transformational acquisition of SafeCharge, and to have supported the emergence of a world-class, global player in its field."

The equity raise concludes an active and successful year for Nuvei. It completed several acquisitions including the transformational acquisition of SafeCharge International Group Limited. Nuvei was also nominated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte Canada, while Philip Fayer won the EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 Award in the Fintech category.

ABOUT NUVEI

We are Nuvei, the first-ever community of payment experts. We provide fully-supported omnichannel payments to large-scale merchants, SMBs and distribution partners, powered by our broad suite of proprietary technologies. We also equip ISOs, ISVs, payment facilitators, developers, and eCommerce platforms with the technology, expertise and customer service they need to stand out. Backed by our full-service, globally connected platform, our vision is to build a network in which our merchants and partners can truly thrive. Our goal is to create bigger and better payment opportunities for all, paving the way to great partnerships. Learn more at www.nuvei.com.

ABOUT NOVACAP

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading Canadian private equity firm with $3.6 billion of assets under management. Its distinct investment approach, based on deep operational expertise and an active partnership with entrepreneurs, has helped accelerate growth and create long-term value for its numerous portfolio companies. With an experienced management team and substantial financial resources, Novacap is well-positioned to continue building world-class businesses. Backed by leading global institutional investors, Novacap's deals typically include leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, add-on acquisitions, IPOs, and privatizations. Over the last 38 years, Novacap has invested in more than 90 companies and completed more than 130 add-on acquisitions. The company has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Brossard, Quebec. For more information, please visit www.novacap.ca.

ABOUT CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2019, it held CAD 326.7 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

