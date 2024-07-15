Nutritional Premixes Market to Reach $17.75 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Nutritional Premixes Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Combined Nutritional, Vitamin Premixes); by Form (Powder, Liquid); by Application (Animal Feed {Aqua, Swine, Poultry Feed}, Food & Beverage {Beverages})- Global Forecasts to 2031', the nutritional premixes market is projected to reach $17.75 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024–2031.

A nutritional premix is a customized blend wherein nutrient components are precision blended for use in food & beverage, animal feed, healthcare, and personal care applications to enrich, fortify, and enhance the nutritional value of products. The growing demand for nutritional products, the growing global population, and the need to prevent animal disease outbreaks drive the demand for nutritional premixes.

In recent years, the nutritional premixes market has witnessed several product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. The key players operating in the market are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Vitablend Nederland B.V. (Netherlands), Hellay Australia Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (U.S.), Jubilant Ingrevia Limited (India), and Cooperative Royal Agrifirm U.A. (Netherlands).

The nutritional premixes market is segmented by type, form, application, and geography.

Key Findings in the Nutritional Premixes Market Study:

Based on type, the nutritional premixes market is segmented into combined nutritional premixes, vitamin premixes, mineral premixes, amino acid premixes, nucleotide premixes, fiber premixes, and other nutritional premixes. The combined nutritional premixes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to consumers' increasing preference for blends of different functional ingredients, increasing demand for fortified feed & food products, and the multiple nutritional benefits offered by custom premix blends for humans & animals.

Based on form, the nutritional premixes market is segmented into powder and liquid form. In 2024, the powder form segment is expected to account for the larger share of 86% of the nutritional premixes market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of nutritional premixes in powder form, such as better homogeneity, ease of handling & transportation, and lower costs compared to nutritional premixes in liquid form. However, the liquid form segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the nutritional premixes market is segmented into animal feed, nutrition & health supplements, food & beverages, and other applications. In 2024, the animal feed segment is expected to account for the largest share of 85.3% of the nutritional premixes market. The segment's large market share is mainly attributed to the rapidly growing livestock industry, the increasing adoption of nutritional premixes due to the ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed, increasing global meat consumption, and rising awareness regarding animal welfare.

However, the food & beverages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2024–2031. The rapid growth of this segment is driven by the multitude of functional benefits offered by nutritional premixes, the rising demand for fortified food & beverages, the increasing adoption of healthy & nutrition-rich diets, and increased investments and expansions in the functional food & beverages industry.

Based on geography, the nutritional premixes market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 35.4% of the nutritional premixes market, followed by North America and Europe. The nutritional premixes market in Asia-Pacific is expected to reach $4.46 billion in 2024. Asia-Pacific's major market share is attributed to the region's growing compound animal feed industry, increasing demand for fortified food products, rising investments from major players, and growing health & wellness trends. Moreover, rapid urbanization and economic growth in countries including China, Japan, and India are further expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Nutritional Premixes Market Assessment—by Type

Combined Nutritional Premixes

Vitamin Premixes

Mineral Premixes

Amino Acid Premixes

Nucleotide Premixes

Fiber Premixes

Other Nutritional Premixes

Nutritional Premixes Market Assessment—by Form

Powder Form

Liquid Form

Nutritional Premixes Market Assessment—by Application

Animal Feed Poultry Feed Ruminant Feed Swine Feed Aqua Feed Other Animal Feeds

Food & Beverages Beverages Dairy Products Bakery & Confectionary Cereals & Snacks Infant Foods Other Food & Beverage Products

Nutrition and Health Supplements

Other Applications

Nutritional Premixes Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Spain Germany Russia U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

