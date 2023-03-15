Nutritional Beverages Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 10.06 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research titled "Nutritional Beverages Market" with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, and Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. Nutritional Beverages market research report has been generated with the systematic gathering and evaluation of market information for Nutritional Beverages industry, which is presented in a form that explains various facts and figures to the business. This market research report contains thorough analysis of market and numerous related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. It lends a hand to companies to take decisive actions to deal with threats in niche market. A brilliant team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters and economists has worked rigorously to generate this advanced and all-inclusive Nutritional Beverages market research report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nutritional beverages market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.06 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Non-alcoholic beverages that aid in the maintenance of one's body and provide the benefits of a balanced diet are referred to as nutritious drinks. These potent beverages can help prevent or treat health problems in people of all ages. Herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other fruits and vegetables are among the strengthening constituents.

In recent years, the market for nutritional beverages is anticipated to grow rapidly. Nutritional foods and beverages are designed to maximize the quantity of food consumed while also delivering concentrated vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. This cuisine has a low fat, cholesterol, and sodium content, making it less likely to cause heart disease. People who are deficient in fiber can benefit from high fiber foods. Nutritional foods and beverages also provide you more energy and help you lose weight. All these factors led to the high demand for nutritional beverages in the market.

Opportunities for Players:

Increasing competition among industrial players

The rising competition among industrial players will urgent need for energy drinks and further create new market opportunities during the forecast period.

Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the Nutritional Beverages market are:

Chr Hansen Holding A/S ( Denmark )

) SGS S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Intertek Group PLC (UK)

Eurofins Scientific ( Luxembourg )

) Bureau Veritas S.A ( France )

) ALS Ltd ( Australia )

) Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation (US)

Asurequality Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) TUV Nord Group ( Germany )

) Labcorp Drug Development (US)

Danone ( France )

) Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (US)

PepsiCo, Inc (US)

Nestlé ( Switzerland )

) The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

General Mills (US)

ADM (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Abbott (US)

(US) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) DuPont (US)

Recent Development

In 2022, DSM had announced the launch of new Food and Beverage business group – a one-stop-shop which offers a full range of taste, texture and health solutions. DSM's strategy is to support this market advancement by combining the ingredients, global and local expertise, and solutions supplied by its previously separate Food Specialties, Hydrocolloids, and Nutritional Products business areas into a single Food and Beverage business group.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Nutritional Beverages Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Nutritional Beverages Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Dynamics: Nutritional Beverages Market

Rising popularity of healthy drinks

Industry growth is predicted to be exacerbated by the rising popularity of healthy drinks among young people, and also aggressive marketing techniques used by market players to expand their consumer bases.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe along with the death of nutrition are the major factors that will cushion the market's growth rate.

Furthermore, rising urbanization, and increasing level of disposable income will drive market value growth. Also, growth of global processed food market and implementation of food labels and economically developed across the globe will cushion the growth rate of nutritional beverages market. Another significant factor influencing the market's growth rate is the increasing awareness about health and hectic lifestyle.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Nutritional Beverages Market The North American Nutritional Beverages Market The European Nutritional Beverages Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

Key Industry Segmentation: Nutritional Beverages Market

Parameter

Vitamin Profile

Mineral Profile

Fat Profile

Moisture

Proteins

Total Dietary Fibre

Sugar Profile

Cholesterol

Calories

Product Type

Beverages

Snacks

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Poultry

Sauces

Dressings

Condiments

Dairy and Desserts

Fruits and Vegetables

Edible Fats and Oils

Baby Food

Others

Application

Health and Fitness

Medical

Sports

Others

Objective

Product Labelling

New Product Development

Regulation Compliance

Regional Analysis/Insights: Nutritional Beverages Market

The countries covered in the nutritional beverages market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the nutritional beverages market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. With the presence of offline and online distribution channels, growing demand for nutritious drinks from athletes, and advanced investment by leading industry players exploring growth opportunities in the region, countries such as India, China, and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific nutritional beverages market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Nutritional Beverages Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Nutritional Beverages Market, By Parameter Global Nutritional Beverages Market, By Product Type Global Nutritional Beverages Market, By Application Global Nutritional Beverages Market, By Objective Global Nutritional Beverages Market, By Region Global Nutritional Beverages Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

