Nutritional Analysis Market Size to Reach USD 4733.1 Million by 2027 at CAGR 5.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nutritional Analysis Market is Segmented by Type (Vitamin Analysis, Minerals Analysis, Fat Analysis, Protein Analysis), by Application (Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy & Desserts). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Nutrition Category.

The global Nutritional Analysis market size is projected to reach USD 4733.1 Million by 2027, from USD 3360 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the nutritional analysis market are:

Increasing food safety regulations imposed by governments are expected to drive the nutritional analysis market. Changing food label policies are causing market participants to employ nutritional analysis, which is likely to fuel the nutritional analysis market growth.

Increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy foods are forcing packed food manufacturers to get their products tested to target the growing health-conscious audience. This is expected to drive the nutritional analysis market growth.

Furthermore, a positive outlook towards sports nutrition along with the increase in supplementary income among consumers is expected to augment the nutritional analysis market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS MARKET

Due to growing consumer awareness in food selection based on nutrition, the food business is expected to undergo certain changes. The market for these packed food products is being driven by a desire for sustainable, regenerative, plant-based diets, as well as a demand for foods and beverages containing immunity-boosting substances. This has in turn forced the food manufacturers to increase nutrition contribution and also get their products tested. In the packaged retail food products, nutritional analysis is commonly used in the form of nutrition info panels and menu labeling. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the nutritional analysis market.

The Nutritional Analysis Market is growing as a result of rising government programs to promote healthy eating and tightening restrictions on nutritional labeling and food safety. Furthermore, the food trade globalization is having a favorable impact on the use of nutritional analysis in the food and beverage business.

NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Asia-pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for nutritional analysis. The nutritional analysis industry in this region is booming, due to rising awareness and concerns about how food is processed, fermented, brined, or brewed, all of which necessitate proper lab testing.

The North America region is expected to hold a significant Nutritional Analysis Market share. The North American market is primarily driven by growth in the US and Canadian markets. Food safety rules, labeling laws, enforcement and effective monitoring of these laws, a substantial focus on consumer protection and interests, and various sample tests undertaken in relation to food production and trade are all factors in these two countries' growth.

Key Players in the Nutritional Analysis Market

Sgs

Intertek

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas

Als

Merieux Nutrisciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Asurequality

Tuv Nord

Dts Food Laboratories

Qiagen

Covance

