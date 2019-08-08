Nutraceutical Products Market Worth $404.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Nutraceutical Products Market by Type (Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Source (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Vitamins, Minerals), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstores & Pharmacies), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Nutraceutical Products Market is projected to reach USD 404.8 billion by 2025 and was estimated at USD 267.4 billion in 2019, recording a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019. Key factors driving the nutraceutical products market include the increasing aging population and focus on preventive healthcare. In addition, increasing mandates pertaining to food fortification by government organizations is projected to reflect positively on the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145393943

The beverages segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the nutraceutical products market during the forecast period.

The beverages segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing consumer inclination towards healthy beverages fortified with several organic and nutraceutical ingredients, which is projected to drive the demand for functional beverage products. In addition, functional beverages serve the purpose of hydration, energy & rejuvenation, health & wellness, and weight management. Due to these factors, manufacturing companies are focusing on introducing new fortified functional beverages.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nutraceutical Products Market"

102 – Tables

46 – Figures

177- Pages

The specialty stores segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the nutraceutical products market during the forecast period due to the increasing availability of specialty products through this distribution channel.

The specialty stores segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Specialty stores are retail businesses that focus on specific product categories than on offering different categories of products. However, the type of products provided by these stores does not solely determine their status as specialty stores, but also their diverse portfolios. Specialty stores that sell nutraceutical products mainly include bakery stores, confectionery stores, and gourmet stores. Due to these factors, the specialty stores segment is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=145393943

North America is projected to account for the largest share in the nutraceutical products market during the forecast period.

The North American market accounted for the largest share in 2019; it is majorly driven by the market in the US, which is a major market for nutraceutical products. Consumers in this region are gradually becoming aware of the health benefits of prebiotics, proteins & amino acids, and omega-3 fatty acids, and their significance in weight management. These factors are projected to drive the demand for nutraceutical products further in the region.

Major vendors in the global nutraceutical products market are Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Conagra (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg's (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Nature's Bounty (US), Amway (US), Hero Group (US), Barilla Group (Italy), Raisio Group (Finland), Pfizer Inc.(US), and Freedom Food Group Limited (Australia).

Browse Adjacent Reports:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Application (Food, Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements), Form and Region - Global Forecast 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nutraceutical-ingredient-market-1319.html

Nutraceutical Excipients Market by Functionality (Fillers & Diluents, Coating Agents, Lubricants, and Flavoring Agents), End Product (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, and Vitamins), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nutraceutical-excipient-market-247060367.html

Browse Adjacent Markets: Food Ingredients Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/nutraceutical-product-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/nutraceutical-product.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets