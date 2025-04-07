Nutraceutical Packaging Market worth $4.66 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

ELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Nutraceutical Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Blisters & Strips; Bottles), Product Type (Dietary Supplements; Functional Foods), Product Form (Tablets & Capsules; Powder & Granules), Material, Ingredient & Region - Global Forecast To 2030", nutraceutical packaging market size is projected to reach USD 4.66 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9% from USD 3.67 billion in 2025.

Numerous factors are driving the nutraceutical packaging market including increasing awareness among consumers about their health and growing adoption of dietary supplements and functional foods. The rising concern of preventive care and the advantages of nutraceuticals has resulted into expansion of demand for packages that ensure product safety aligning with the regulatory compliances. In addition, new packaging technologies for active and smart packaging have enhanced shelf life and product performance.

"Bottles account the largest share in the nutraceutical packaging market by packaging type during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Bottles account the largest segment by packaging type in nutraceutical packaging market due to their various advantages. Bottles can be made in various sizes and shapes to accommodate the product that is being stored and the purpose/intended use of that product. Bottles also provide see-through properties to enable visibility of all product offerings for consumers, which is advantageous to branding. Further, using bottles for any form of packaging is also beneficial for storage, transport, and consumption for everyone involved in the packaging process. Finally, the rise of eco-friendly materials is pushing for technical innovations that provide recyclable and biodegradable designs to bottle properties, thus further increasing their presence in the market.

"Tablets & Capsules are the fastest growing product form in nutraceutical packaging market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

During the forecast period, tablets and capsules are projected to be the highest growing product form in the nutraceutical packaging market. They are easy to use having increased shelf life, and accurate dosages benefits. Due to their ease of consumption and the growing need for dietary supplements consumers prefer using tablets and capsules. Additionally tablets and capsules is fueling growth for pharmaceutical-grade packaging, such as blister packs, pouches, and bottles, that promote sustain product stability, protect against contamination, and bolster product presentation. The direct-to-consumer and e-commerce delivery marketplace is creating a need for heavy-duty, tamper-proof, durable packaging design condition. Tablets and capsules will occupy the highest value share in nutraceutical packaging market as health awareness elevation and new innovative packaging materials to protect and promote sustainability.

"North America accounts the largest share in nutraceutical packaging market in terms of value."

North America accounts the largest share of the nutraceutical packaging market due to its large nutraceutical industry and increasing demand for health and wellness products. The rising chromic disorders among the population in region has resulted into rapid adoption of dietary supplements and functional foods. On top of this, high packaging safety and labeling regulations ensure product integrity and consumer satisfaction, which are also substantial drivers of growth. North America has major companies in the nutraceutical market that invest in packaging technology, such as active and intelligent packaging, to improve product quality and shelf-life. E-commerce establishments are also encouraging the use of easier and more durable packaging designs. Collectively these factors are lead towards North America being the largest market in this domain.

Acquisitions and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the medical elastomer market include Berry Global Inc. (US), Amcor PLC (Australia), WestRock Company (US), Mondi (UK), Sonoco Products Company (US), Huhtamaki (Finland), Aptar CSP Technologies (Alabama), Comar Packaging Solutions (US), Amgraph Packaging, Inc. (US) and Glenroy, Inc. (US).

