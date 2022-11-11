Nutraceutical Ingredients Market worth $261.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is estimated at USD 185.2 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach USD 261.7 billion by 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The increasing awareness of health & wellness among the consumers and tailored products according to the needs of the targeted audience are driving factors for the growth of the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market. The rising cost of pharmaceutical and hospital expenses are considered as luxury among the majority of the population, increasing the demand for nutraceutical products as they can prevent health problems.

The probiotics nutraceutical product by type is projected to have the highest market share in terms of value in the nutraceutical ingredient market throughout the forecast period.

Probiotics products provide several health benefits, which makes them one of the popular nutraceutical ingredients. Opportunities for innovations of new products with functional and nutritional benefits have raised the growth of probiotics Nutraceutical Ingredients Market. Hence, their market is estimated to observe growth in the nutraceutical ingredient market in the near future.

The Food segment by application is projected to have the highest market share in the global nutraceutical ingredient market.

Research & development on nutraceutical products have been improving innovative products and developing customized products according to the consumer requirements. Products with customized requirements and trending food products would attract more customers. Various companies have understated their customers' needs and have developed nutraceutical products like gummies, lozenges, hard candies, malt powders, nutrient bars, and more. These products are customized according to the health benefit, according to their diet, and more. Hence, their market is estimated to gain more market share in the nutraceutical ingredient market.

The dry ingredient, by form, is projected to attain the fastest market growth in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market throughout the forecasted period.

New emerging technologies like encapsulation methods, have helped various companies in making a liquid format ingredient to dry format. These encapsulated ingredients can preserve its liquid ingredient without degrading with other compounds in the product formulation and can also release the compound in desired rate to the product. Such technology improvements have helped various formulators, as liquid form of ingredients is mostly unstable and can degrade.

APAC is projected to account for the highest market share in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market during the forecast period.

The increased economic growth of the countries in the region and the rise in convenience food consumption due to busy lifestyles have fueled the demand for enriched nutritional food and beverage products in this region. Additionally, rising consumer expenditure on health and wellness products as a result of changing lifestyles and rising disposable income is likely to be a major factor contributing to market growth in the Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific.

The key players in Nutraceutical Ingredients Market include Associated British Foods Plc (UK), Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark), DSM (Netherland), Ingredion (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), CHR Hansen Holdings A/S. (Denmark), Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. (Japan), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Fonterra Co. Operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Cargill Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany) and Kerry Groups (Ireland). Strategic partnerships were the dominant strategy adopted by the key players, followed by expansions and new product launches. These strategies have helped them to increase their presence in different regions and industrial segments.

