NUS Business School launches Master's programme in Sustainable and Green Finance

Nurturing sustainable finance talents for greener economies in Singapore and Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National University of Singapore (NUS) has launched a new Master of Science in Sustainable and Green Finance (MSc SGF) programme to nurture new talents to combat environmental and sustainability challenges through financial solutions and services. Launched by NUS Business School in collaboration with the Sustainable and Green Finance Institute (SGFIN) at NUS, the MSc SGF programme is the first MSc programme offered among leading Asian universities that focuses on sustainable and green finance.

"Many green finance experts were trained in the West. Asia needs its own indigenous finance talents with the right institutional knowledge to tackle environmental and sustainability challenges while balancing the needed economic development. We are excited that NUS is at the forefront in introducing a full-fledged Master's programme in Sustainable and Green Finance in Singapore and Asia," said Associate Professor Zhang Weina, Academic Director of the MSc SGF programme and Deputy Director of SGFIN.

Demand for green finance experts

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimated that the green economy could create 24 million jobs worldwide by 2030. According to a report from Bain & Company, Microsoft and Singapore's Temasek Holdings in 2021, Southeast Asia alone requires about US$2 trillion investment in sustainable infrastructure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The region's green economy would create around five to six million new jobs by 2030. Graduates from the one-year full-time NUS MSc SGF programme will be able to seize these growth opportunities to create a better world.

Learn from a world-class environment

The programme is suitable for interested professionals who desire to contribute to the growing business and financial sector in tackling sustainability issues.

Students will learn about sustainable finance theories and research, as well as case studies on Asian companies and financial markets. They will be trained to identify environmental and business challenges, and propose feasible financial services and solutions for real-world industry problems, such as those relating to regulatory reporting, management of environmental risks, and sustainable investment.

At NUS, students will learn from world-class faculty and also witness exciting sustainability innovations that come from the university and beyond. "We are passionate in nurturing a new generation of financial experts, who go beyond the traditional approach of maximising profits, who help sustainable businesses get more funding, and who will make Asia a greener place to live in," said Low Tuck Kwong Distinguished Professor Sumit Agarwal, Managing Director of SGFIN.

The programme, which will start classes in August 2022, aims to admit about 35 to 40 students for the first cohort.

Applications start on 22 February and end on 30 April 2022. For more info, visit https://msgfin.nus.edu.sg/.

