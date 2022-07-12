NuovoTeam Unveils the Desktop PTT Feature to Improve Connectivity Between the Office & Fieldforce

PUNE, India, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies recently announced that NuovoTeam, its business communication platform, now offers Desktop PTT to provide better connectivity between the office staff and the frontline employees.

Push-to-Talk or PTT is the most preferred mode of communication for businesses that have frontline teams. The seamless integration of the NuovoTeam's Desktop PTT with the Chrome browser makes it possible to be used on any machine, be it PCs, macOS or Linux.

Line managers, supervisors or office staff can skip app installations, IT permissions, the necessity for minimum OS versions and swapping between their PCs and smartphones to stay connected with their field force. All they need is a NuovoTeam account to leverage hassle-free remote connectivity.

"The key purpose of NuovoTeam is to ensure seamless connectivity between all units of a business. The introduction of Desktop PTT brings us a step closer to offering improved and easy communication between the offices and the field," says Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP - Products at ProMobi Technologies.

For more information on how the NuovoTeam Desktop PTT works, you can sign up for a free trial or schedule a free demo with the NuovoTeam experts.

About NuovoTeam:

ProMobi Technologies provides a powerful Push-to-Talk, Business Messaging and Collaboration Software under the brand NuovoTeam. NuovoTeam is an all-in-one employee app that helps organizations track and monitor their non-desk workers. NuovoTeam facilitates employee productivity tracking, communication and collaboration across your workforce. Monitor employee location and employee work hours with clock-in, clock-out, track work status and assign tasks, enable organization-wide unified contact management and make way for communication with Push-to-Talk (PTT), VoIP calling, instant messaging, video calling and group chats.

